But how did Mzansi’s finest fare at the international T20 festival?

South Africa’s David Miller starred in the Indian Premier League final, blasting an unbeaten 32 runs off 19 balls to steer his Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals.

Miller was one of three South Africans in the top 10 of runs scored in the tournament.

Proteas yster Quinton de Kock led the way for SA, finishing in third overall with 508 runs in 15 innings at an average of 36.29

Miller was the second South African, in sixth place with 481 runs in 16 innings and nine not outs at an average of 68.71, with Faf du Plessis closely behind him in seventh with 468 runs in 16 innings at 31.2.