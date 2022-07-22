After a week of skarreling for players, Bafana Bafana will be looking to put their best foot forward when they take on hosts Comoros in an African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier today at 3pm. Looking to build on Sunday’s Cosafa Cup Plate win, coach Helman Mkhalele’s planne were deurmekaar gekrap after a number of PSL clubs pulled their players from his squad.

Ahead of the Southern Zone first-round first leg at Stade Omnisports de Malouzini in Moroni, Mkhalele and his technical team were still looking to finalise a full 23-man squad.







‘’It is malicious and untrue that Broos is no longer Bafana Bafana coach.” #UNPLAYABLE pic.twitter.com/AjUiGvEUtm — #UNPLAYABLE (@UnplayableZA) July 20, 2022 But they sent a group of players made up of National First Division (NFD) and Diski Challenge players to the Indian Ocean nation for the clash. Cape Town Spurs will have four players looking to impress again.

With Lincoln Vyver set to start in goal for the national team, he is joined by three attacking teammates. Winger Chumani Butsaka will be keen to show what he's made of after minimal game time during Bafana's three-match Cosafa campaign.

Plan was to take ABC Motsepe League players, but majority have no passports.



And he'll be out to link up with Ashley Cupido and highly-rated Boitumelo Radiopane, who will spend the season at Ikamva on loan from Orlando Pirates.