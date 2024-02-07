Tickets for two highly-anticipated soccer matches between a South African XI and the Palestine national football team at Athlone Stadium are now on sale. The solidarity initiative dubbed “Football 4 Humanity (F4H)” is being spearheaded by Safa Cape Town and Sports Stepping Stone (SSS).

Safa Cape Town president Bennett Bailey says the Palestine team is scheduled to arrive on Thursday at around 3pm at Cape Town International Airport, however their flights have not yet been confirmed. Bennett says: “They will be coming in two groups, as we speak. It might even be three, but it will be a split group.” Matches, including curtain-raisers, are scheduled for Sunday and next Sunday.

On Sunday, Dangerous Heroes will take on Magic Ladies at 3pm, followed by the Western Cape XI vs Palestine Senior Men at 5pm. Palestine will play a SA team comprising of third, second and first division players coached by Boebie Solomons, Jomo Sono and Farouk Abrahams. The national teams will play next Sunday for “The Freedom Cup”.