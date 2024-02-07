Tickets for two highly-anticipated soccer matches between a South African XI and the Palestine national football team at Athlone Stadium are now on sale.
The solidarity initiative dubbed “Football 4 Humanity (F4H)” is being spearheaded by Safa Cape Town and Sports Stepping Stone (SSS).
Safa Cape Town president Bennett Bailey says the Palestine team is scheduled to arrive on Thursday at around 3pm at Cape Town International Airport, however their flights have not yet been confirmed.
Bennett says: “They will be coming in two groups, as we speak. It might even be three, but it will be a split group.”
Matches, including curtain-raisers, are scheduled for Sunday and next Sunday.
On Sunday, Dangerous Heroes will take on Magic Ladies at 3pm, followed by the Western Cape XI vs Palestine Senior Men at 5pm.
Palestine will play a SA team comprising of third, second and first division players coached by Boebie Solomons, Jomo Sono and Farouk Abrahams.
The national teams will play next Sunday for “The Freedom Cup”.
Players for the SA team have not yet been announced as they must still see who is available, says Bennett.
He adds: “This is our little contribution to the Palestinian cause and we want people to hold hands and make sure this is a push to assist with the freedom of the Palestinian people and we need everybody on board.”
Tickets can be purchased via Checkers, Shoprite, Spar or ticketpros.co.za with prices ranging between R50 (children 3-15), R80 (adults) and R120 (grandstand).