Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is enjoying his span’s “surreal” form after extending their unbeaten run to 19 matches with a 1-0 win at Kaizer Chiefs. Tuesday night’s PSL away victory saw them build a four-point cushion on their rivals in the race for the runners-up spot in the league.

Stellies bossed Amakhosi at FNB Stadium, carving out chances galore, but only needed Devin Titus’ clever finish at the end of the first half to walk off with their 15th win from 19 unbeaten matches. And Barker couldn’t be prouder of his players, telling club media: “…I can’t speak highly enough of this group of players. “It’s now 19 games unbeaten of which 15 are wins, and you can see out there that the players are getting what they deserve for the effort they’re putting in.