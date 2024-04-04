Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has urged his manne to slice up Sheffield United’s Blades in tonight’s 8.30pm top-v-bottom Premier League clash. Victory in the midweek meeting at Anfield will see the Reds retain top spot in the standings with eight games to go in the competition.

Klopp’s span are expected to make it seven wins in a row against their visitors tonight before a trip to arch-rivals Manchester United this Sunday. But before the Reds think about that game, the outgoing coach says they have a job to do. The German warns: “If I think about Manchester United now, I think our people would think I’ve been here too long in the chair.

“It has nothing to do with Manchester United when we play Sheffield United, they have our full respect.” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Klopp says letting the “favourites tag” get to them is not an option, adding: “We are not really aware of that, the situation for us is Sheffield United. “I don’t know, don’t care. The most important thing to get through this period is just ignore the outside mess.

“We have to be the best version of ourselves, the best football we can play. No guarantees, just opportunities.” Meanwhile, coach Chris Wilder and his Blades will have to pick themselves up from the canvas after letting slip a 3-1 lead in the final eight minutes to draw 3-3 with Fulham at the weekend. It left the promoted side 10 points from survival, with time running out.