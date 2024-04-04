Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane was handed the biggest defeat of his career in an 8-0 pak slae.

Ronaldo, 39, rolled back the years to score a first-half hat-trick and have a hand in former Liverpool star Sadio Mane’s strike as well as Abdulmajeed Al Sulayhim’s goal as they went into the break 5-0 up.

Mosimane says: “I bear full responsibility. We must accept the loss after committing many mistakes, and we must learn from this harsh lesson.

“Al Nassr gave us five goals with serious mistakes. I feel sorry for the player, Mohammed Al-Qahtani [22]. He is a young player and must learn from his mistakes in the upcoming matches.”