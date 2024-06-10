Former Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be back in the Premier League next season. According to reports in the UK over the weekend, Solskjaer is in talks with Leicester City.

The Foxes won promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship last season and had their coach Enzo Maresca snapped up by Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement. Solskjaer, 51, coached United between 2018 and 2021. More time: Erik ten Hag Former Brighton and Chelsea coach Graham Potter is reportedly also in the race to replace Maresca.

Meanwhile, another former United coach, Louis van Gaal, reckons current boss Erik ten Hag, who is under heavy pressure, deserves more time at the club. Van Gaal, who coached United from 2014 to 2016, tells Sky Sports of his Dutch countryman: “Of course, he needs more time. But I also needed more time at Manchester United. “I won the FA Cup, and for 20 [12] years before me, no United manager had won it.