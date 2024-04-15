Heading into the weekend, the Gunners and Reds were level on points in first and second respectively.

Manchester City were the big winners in the Premier League at the weekend as first Liverpool, then Arsenal went down last night.

But, it’s coach Pep Guardiola’s City who enjoy a two-point lead over both teams after the Reds lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace before the Gunners lost 2-0 to former coach Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in the final game of the weekend.

It looked like the match was headed for a goalless draw with six minutes to play – and even then, City would have been on top with a point.

But substitute Leon Bailey had other ideas and put Villa 1-0 up in the 84th minute when he timed his run perfectly to the back post to put the ball in the net.