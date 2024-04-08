Manchester United on Sunday put a moerse dent in Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of signing off with a Premier League title. Liverpool arrived at Old Trafford looking to heap more misery on United, who had lost 4-3 to Chelsea on Thursday and return to the top of the log, but a 2-2 draw means the Reds trail Arsenal by goal difference with seven games to play.

Klopp’s manne looked well on their way to the top again after bossing the first half after the hosts’ Alejandro Garnacho had a goal ruled offside after just 100 seconds. The Reds were on fire in the opening 45, peppering United’s goal with 15 shots to nil. But at the break, they only had Luis Diaz’s 23rd-minute scissor-kick finish to show for their dominance.

GUTTED: Reds boss Klopp Having come from behind to knock their bitter rivals out of the FA Cup last month, United came out after the break looking to repeat the feat. And they were gifted a leveller when Jarell Quansah’s loose pass was intercepted by Bruno Fernandes and the Portuguese scored from the centre circle for his 50th league goal. Suddenly United had their tails up and they turned the game on its head in the 67th minute when Kobbie Mainoo netted a screamer.