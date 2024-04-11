In the German’s nine years at Anfield, the German has won every trophy on offer with the Reds, except the Europa League.

And ahead of tonight’s 9pm quarterfinal first leg at Anfield, Elliott has urged his manskap to take the coach – who retires at the end of the season – a step closer to the one piece of silverware he is missing.

The 21-year-old midfielder says of their mission: “We will do everything as players to make sure that happens. He’s been very influential.”

Elliott and the Reds will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with aartsvyande Manchester United – a game they feel they threw away – and get their campaign back on track as they look to add the league title and a European trophy to their League Cup haul this season.