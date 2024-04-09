Needing a victory to return to the top of the table, Klopp’s manne dominated the the game, but wasted a klomp kanse to put sixth-placed United to bed and could only manage a 2-2 draw.

It was the second time in three weeks that the Reds had outplayed United only to be sucker-punched – knocked out of the FA Cup, and again on Sunday.

The result left the Reds on 71 log points – level with Arsenal, but with an inferior goal difference, and just a point ahead of holders Manchester City.

With the German leaving the club at the end of the season, he says of his hopes of a second league title in nine years: “We want to be there after 38 [games], after the last matchday.