Jurgen Klopp was left bitterbek after Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes were dented by aartsvyande Manchester United on Sunday.
Needing a victory to return to the top of the table, Klopp’s manne dominated the the game, but wasted a klomp kanse to put sixth-placed United to bed and could only manage a 2-2 draw.
It was the second time in three weeks that the Reds had outplayed United only to be sucker-punched – knocked out of the FA Cup, and again on Sunday.
The result left the Reds on 71 log points – level with Arsenal, but with an inferior goal difference, and just a point ahead of holders Manchester City.
With the German leaving the club at the end of the season, he says of his hopes of a second league title in nine years: “We want to be there after 38 [games], after the last matchday.
“It’s always better to be [top] the whole time and get some distance between you [and the other teams]. We are fine with our situation.
“The same boys that missed a few chances today are the boys who brought us 71 points, so I am absolutely fine with that.”
While Klopp is expecting more twists in the remaining seven games in the league run-in, the German is not banking on Erik ten Hag’s United tripping up Arsenal when the Gunners go to Old Trafford on May 11.
Asked if he’d be supporting United when they host Arsenal, the Liverpool boss says: “Probably.
“But Arsenal are a good football team. If they [United] play like today, Arsenal will win the game, I am 100% sure. I am sorry to say that.”