Jurgen Klopp’s exit at Liverpool is becoming a reality after the German coached the Reds in his final away game in the Premier League on Monday night. It wasn’t the fairytale sendoff he wanted, as Villa substitute Jhon Duran scored in the 85th and 88th minutes to bag a 3-3 draw for the hosts.

An Emiliano Martinez own goal, a Cody Gakpo strike and a Jarell Quansah goal for the Reds cancelled out Youri Tielemans’ 12th minute strike to make it 3-1 up to that point. But while it wasn’t the result the third-placed Reds wanted, it was still an emotional moment for Klopp in front of the travelling Liverpool fans, who serenaded him, for the last time. The coach explains: “I know it’s the last time [away from home], it just doesn’t feel [like] it. “The away fans were always absolutely insane. What they did, where they were, we asked them to travel a lot over the years. It is a wonderful relationship.”