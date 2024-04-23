Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is looking for some geluk in their push for Premier League glory. The Reds are currently level on points with Arsenal at the top of the table, but trail the Gunners by an eight-goal goal-difference.

Defending champions Manchester City are breathing down the pair’s neck – one point behind in third place, but with a game in hand. With five games left to play for his team, Klopp says of the title race: “We won it once where we ‘killed’ the league, which I loved. It was just a bit different because there were no supporters in the stadium [because of Covid], so I would have loved to have had that slightly different. “In all, the other title races we lost in the end, [but] we kept it quite exciting.

“Maybe if we can keep it as exciting then in the end fortune is maybe then on our side. We don’t know... “It is an intense season for all of us. “Everybody needs luck in moments, each of the three teams need that.