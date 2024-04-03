Grealish struggled to justify his £100m price tag when he moved to the Etihad Stadium two seasons ago, but came good last season by helping Pep Guardiola’s manne complete the treble.

Hoping to repeat that feat this season, Grealish is looking forward to the run-in and silencing the haters.

He tells City’s website: “I always wonder, ‘why do they boo me?’... I just have to try and take it as a positive or a compliment.

“Now is where the biggest games are coming... and this where everyone looks at you and everyone has to perform. Hopefully, I can be there for the lads, the manager and for our fans and try and be successful in these last two months."