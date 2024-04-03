Manchester City ace Jack Grealish is min gespin about fan abuse ahead of tonight’s reunion with former club Aston Villa.
Grealish struggled to justify his £100m price tag when he moved to the Etihad Stadium two seasons ago, but came good last season by helping Pep Guardiola’s manne complete the treble.
Hoping to repeat that feat this season, Grealish is looking forward to the run-in and silencing the haters.
He tells City’s website: “I always wonder, ‘why do they boo me?’... I just have to try and take it as a positive or a compliment.
“Now is where the biggest games are coming... and this where everyone looks at you and everyone has to perform. Hopefully, I can be there for the lads, the manager and for our fans and try and be successful in these last two months."
City are third in the Premier League standings and face fourth-placed Villa, who outplayed them in a 1-0 defeat at Villa Park in December.
With ysters Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake and Ederson ruled out through injury and John Stones a doubt, coach Pep Guardiola says they can’t afford to slip up.
The Spaniard adds: “We don’t have many moments where can drop points now. We just have to beat Aston Villa.”
Villa, meanwhile, have had main goal threat Ollie Watkins ruled out with a hamstring problem.
But Villans coach Unai Emery hints that they will be going all out to do the league double over City and continue their push for Champions League qualification.
After watching Arsenal hold City to a goalless draw at the champs’ home on Sunday and out to do the same, he says: “Pep is the best coach in the world for me and [I’ve been] analysing him.
“He’s a brilliant coach, he’s a unique coach.”