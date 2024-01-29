There was heartening news coming out of Bafana Bafana’s camp after defenders Mothobi Mvala and Khuliso Mudau have shown signs of making a full recovery from the injuries they sustained against the physical Tunisia side last week in the Africa Cup of Nations. National team coach Hugo Broos said the duo have kept the team’s medical staff on their toes over the past few days, revealing they are likely to be ready for Tuesday’s round of 16 clash against Morocco’s Atlas Lions at the 20 000 seater Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pédro, Ivory Coast.

“Mothobi took a knock while Mudau is recovering very well,” Broos said at the weekend. “I was surprised that he was able to walk the next day, but he is still in recovery for now. Both players are with the medical staff, and they are being treated around the clock to ensure that they are fit for selection on Tuesday.”

Heavy favourites Morocco are heavy favourites for the match after the Arab nation finished in fourth place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. At 13 in the world, Morocco are far and away the highest-ranked country at Afcon.

The 20th-ranked Senegal are Africa’s second-strongest country in Ivory Coast. However, Broos reminded the media that when Bafana last played Morocco, they ran out 2-1 winners in an Afcon qualifier at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium six months ago. “We know and understand this team, how they play, as we have played them before,” said Broos.

“We have also won against them, and nothing is impossible. In this Afcon we are seeing that nothing is impossible. “I believe in my players. I believe they can do it and I know that they believe in themselves, too. “It’s amazing what happened in the group stages here in this Afcon. So, it was asking a lot of the players, but I think if you manage them well we can produce a good game against Morocco.

“The impact of our previous qualifiers against Morocco is that if we beat them, then we know we have a chance to play in the final. “Then you know you have beaten a good side and in the next round, you avoid a big team. You don’t play against Senegal or Ivory Coast. “I don’t want to underestimate Cape Verde or Mauritania, but there is a difference when you play them rather than playing against a team like Morocco.”

Broos sticks to his guns Meanwhile, Broos’ utterances about playing against lowly teams like Lesotho (148 in the world) landed him in hot water with the Lesotho FA.

He said the national team would benefit greatly from playing against high-profile opposition like Tunisia and Mali rather than Lesotho, who drew 0-0 with Bafana Bafana in their only warm-up friendly ahead of the Afcon. “We need this type of tournament (with high-profile teams) to become better. We will not be better, and excuse me, it’s not a lack of respect, but we can’t progress if we face teams like Lesotho,” said Broos. Despite Broos highlighting that he didn’t mean it as a lack of respect for Lesotho, Lesotho FA secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi accused Broos of “colonial tendencies” in his letter of complaint to Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao.