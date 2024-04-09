Old foes will foes will clash when Arsenal host Bayern Munich in tonight’s 9pm Champions League quarterfinal first leg. The last time Arsenal and the German giants met in the competition, Bayern klapped them 10-2 on aggregate in the 2016/17 round of 16 and this is the first time the Gunners are back in the knockouts since.

But the tables have seemingly turned, with their 11-year reign as Bundesliga champions all but over, coach Thomas Tuchel’s span arrive at the Emirates on the back of two straight defeats. And with his manskap flying high at the top of the Premier League and unbeaten in 2024, Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard insists they skrik vir niks – not even former local rival, ex-Tottenham ace Harry Kane. FAMILIAR FOE: Ace Harry Kane The Norwegian playmaker says: “I think we should of course respect [Kane] but I don’t think we should fear anyone.

“They’ve had some strange results in the league and we have seen that. “But if you look at the team and see the ­quality they have then we know they are a really strong side​ so it’s going to be a tough battle, but we are ready.” However, veteran Bayern ace Thomas Muller – one of his span’s goalscorers seven years ago – warns they will come out fighting.