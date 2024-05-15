The race for sixth place in the Premier League and a place in the playoff round for next season’s Europa Conference League is heating up. Newcastle, who travel to Old Trafford to face eighth-placed Manchester United tonight at 9pm, currently hold that position and are level on 57 points with seventh-placed Chelsea, who visit Brighton at 8.45pm tonight.

United, meanwhile, aren’t out of the running and are three points behind the Magpies and Blues on 54, meaning victory tonight will see them stay in the running for sixth place heading into Sunday’s final round of the season. And under-pressure coach Erik ten Hag knows nothing but a win will do for his team. Ten Hag says: “It’s a very important game. You get the ranking, so it’s very important to get the win. We have to do everything in it to get the win and we have to fight hard for it.”

While United will leave nothing behind at Old Trafford, Newcastle will come out ready for a rol. Coach Eddie Howe explains: “It is a massive fixture, we are coming to the end of the season, we are desperate to do well in the game, we will do everything we can to try and win.” “We back the players to give a performance. We don’t underestimate Manchester United, we know how tough it will be.”

Meanwhile, United defender Raphael Varane announced on Tuesday that he will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires. Varane is currently nursing an injury and will not be involved tonight, while Lisandro Martinez is likely to play his first game since March. Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Willy Kambwala will be assessed today.