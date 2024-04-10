Manchester United midfielder Casemiro says his span’s swak results are given him sleepless nights. The 32-year-old Brazilian is used to fighting for big titles, having won La Liga three times and five Champions League crowns with Real Madrid before joining the Red Devils in August 2022.

Maar dinge trek swaar under Erik ten Hag, with United sukkeling to keep up with their Premier League rivals in the race for Champions League qualification – down in sixth and 11 points off a top-four spot with just seven games to go. Having lost 12 league games this season, they are just one defeat short of the club’s worst losing record in a campaign. With no hope of making up the 21 points on leaders Arsenal, Casemiro says he is finding being also-rans tough.

SWAAR: Coach Ten Hag He tells ESPN Brazil: “It’s difficult. This is the point that bothers me most about not fighting for titles. “Being 20 points behind first place. Sometimes, I can’t even sleep to try to think about doing something different. “It’s reality. There’s no point in thinking about a title or Champions League places, we need to think about today’s games.

“We need to think about the day to day, we had the opportunity to score nine points in the last few games and we scored two. “We were upset. We have to think game by game and focus on the next match.” Next for United is a Saturday league match against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.