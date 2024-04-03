The 15th-placed Bees have picked up just a single log point from a possible 12 in their four week-day matches this season.

Brentford will be hoping to end their midweek blues when they host Brighton in tonight’s Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

One of their three defeats was a 2-1 loss at tonight’s ninth-placed visitors in December and boss Thomas Frank is hoping their goalscorer that day, fit-again Bryan Mbeumo can join Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa in a three-man attack.

He hints: “Of course, we missed him. We lost five in a row – [the defeat to Brighton on 6 December] was the first of the five – and that spell was the biggest blow. So, I want him in the team as soon as possible. We could maybe have space for all three of them [Mbeumo, Toney and Wissa]; let’s see.”

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, meanwhile, is wary of the Bees, saying: “Brentford will be another tough game, but we’ll be going there looking to get the three points​.”