Brentford will be hoping to end their midweek blues when they host Brighton in tonight’s Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.
The 15th-placed Bees have picked up just a single log point from a possible 12 in their four week-day matches this season.
One of their three defeats was a 2-1 loss at tonight’s ninth-placed visitors in December and boss Thomas Frank is hoping their goalscorer that day, fit-again Bryan Mbeumo can join Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa in a three-man attack.
He hints: “Of course, we missed him. We lost five in a row – [the defeat to Brighton on 6 December] was the first of the five – and that spell was the biggest blow. So, I want him in the team as soon as possible. We could maybe have space for all three of them [Mbeumo, Toney and Wissa]; let’s see.”
Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, meanwhile, is wary of the Bees, saying: “Brentford will be another tough game, but we’ll be going there looking to get the three points.”