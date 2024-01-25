Fresh off their 0-0 draw with Tunisia which booked their spot in the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained how his charges held their own against the mighty North Africans. Tunisia are ranked 28th in the world and 10th in Africa. In contrast, South Africa are 12th on the continent and way down 66th in the Fifa world rankings.

Few would have predicted that both Group E Afcon games on Wednesday would end without a single goal scored, which meant Mali and South Africa advanced as the top two teams into the next round. Broos was justifiably pleased with the result.

‘I saw a family, I saw a team’ “I don’t have to tell you that there is a very happy coach sitting behind this microphone,” said Broos. “And not only because we qualified for the next round. But about the performance. You know a coach can be satisfied when he sees his boys working, fighting on the pitch and doing what you asked.

“And, as a coach, I am happy to see a bunch of guys on the bench, who are supporting those on the field. I saw a family, I saw a team, who just wanted one thing, to go forward.” For large parts of the contest, Tunisia did not seem a threat on the Bafana goal and Broos revealed how his side achieved that feat. “We did a good analysis of Tunisia, so we played a little bit low, we tried to play very compact because we took also into account that we had one day less recovery than our opponent.