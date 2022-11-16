You would be forgiven for thinking a Hollywood scriptwriter has taken up residence in the Springbok camp, with dietician Zeenat Simjee now claiming that Elton Jantjies has been jolling with a woman who looks just like her and that the real jolmeit is known to her. Simjee, who is in Italy with the Boks ahead of their game against Italy on Saturday, has said through her lawyer, Frikkie Erasmus, that she has a doppelgänger and it is a woman who looks very similar to her that was spotted in guest houses with Jantjies in September when the story broke in Sunday newspaper Rapport.

Just last week, Jantjies’ soon-to-be ex-wife, Iva Ristic, told Rapport that she had been speaking to SA Rugby boss Rassie Erasmus about Simjee and was demanding she be disciplined because it was unfair that Simjee’s life was “carrying on as if nothing happened while Elton has lost his job with the Boks”. Ristic said she had furnished Erasmus (Rassie, not Frikkie, although Frikkie is also Rassie’s lawyer ...) with phone screenshot evidence that the affair had been carrying on during Bok tours for some time and not only when the Boks had been off duty. “This is a case of mistaken identity. She wasn’t there. Someone said at that time it was her, but it wasn’t,” Frikkie Erasmus told Beeld newspaper before adding that the identity of Jantjies’ mistress is known to them, but they would not reveal her name “because a much bigger problem would then arise”.

The plot thickens ... “There are many similarities between her and Zeenat. However, it wasn’t Zeenat,” Erasmus added. The lawyer said that Simjee has asked Jantjies to stop posting about her on social media.