Manchester United are in panic mode as they look to avoid a repeat of last season’s worst ever Premier League campaign. The Red Devils finished sixth, outside of the Champions League places even though they signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

But even after saying totsiens to coaches Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then interim boss Ralph Rangnick, with Erik ten Hag and Kaapse attacking coach Benni McCarthy arriving, it was the same old United in their 2-1 home defeat to Brighton in their league opener last weekend. PROBLEMS: Boss Erik ten Hag Ten Hag, who already brought in attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen, leftback Tyrell Malacia and centreback Lisandro Martinez, is not done with his revamp. According to widespread reports, United have agreed a £15m deal to sign France midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Juventus.

The 27-year-old is seen as an upgrade to current midfield options Fred and Scott McTominay, whose performances have been criticised for jare. MISSING OUT: Marko Arnautović But they face probleme to get on the same page on personal terms with the former Paris St Germain ace’s agent and mother, with reports claiming that United have not spoken to her directly. The club is also looking at adding to their options up front, with Ten Hag eyeing former Stoke and West Ham hitman Marko Arnautovic, 33.