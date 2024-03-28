Kyle Walker has warned his Manchester City teammates to keep an eye on Arsenal yster Bukayo Saka ahead of Sunday’s moerse 5.30pm Premier League showdown. With the game being billed as a potential title decider, with the league-leading Gunners going to the home of the third-placed champions ahead by just a point with 10 games to play, the stakes are high.

While both players were forced to withdraw from international duty with England over the last week for “precautionary reasons”, Walker is still wary that Saka could be fit to face them, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta known for keeping his cards close to his chest over team selections. Timely return: Thomas Partey. Picture: EPA/Daniel Hambury After running City close in the title race last team, Arsenal turned the tables on City this term in their Community Shield and previous league meeting and are looking for a first league away win over their rivals since 2015. Walker tells Rio Ferdinand’s five podcast: “I think B [Bukayo]’s incredible. I think B is very good as well. As a direct winger, he’s very, very, very good.