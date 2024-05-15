“Jy moet die man maar net duik”, is Stormers defence coach Norman Laker’s swift response to that question ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match against Aki’s Connacht.

And the man most likely tasked with handling Aki will be Damian Willemse, who should be back after sitting out last week’s bonus-point win against Welsh side Dragons in Newport.

STOP HIM: Connacht star Aki

Stormers coach John Dobson let it slip after the win against Dragons that Willemse will drop straight back into the picture for another crucial fixture for the Stormers’ outside chance of securing a home quarter-final.

Connacht are, however, licking their wounds after a 47-12 pak slae by fellow Irish side Munster, but Laker says the Stormers are in no ways kyking their Galway hosts vlak.