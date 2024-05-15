How do you stop a powerhouse Irish centre like Bundee Aki?
“Jy moet die man maar net duik”, is Stormers defence coach Norman Laker’s swift response to that question ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match against Aki’s Connacht.
And the man most likely tasked with handling Aki will be Damian Willemse, who should be back after sitting out last week’s bonus-point win against Welsh side Dragons in Newport.
Stormers coach John Dobson let it slip after the win against Dragons that Willemse will drop straight back into the picture for another crucial fixture for the Stormers’ outside chance of securing a home quarter-final.
Connacht are, however, licking their wounds after a 47-12 pak slae by fellow Irish side Munster, but Laker says the Stormers are in no ways kyking their Galway hosts vlak.
Laker says: “Look we’ve played against him [Aki] in Stellenbosch [and] he is a phenomenal player... he is a tough guy and gets the lots of go-forward.
“But once again if you focus on one guy, then the guy next to him runs through you. So the guy that will be defending opposite Bundee Aki must look after him.”
Of “world-class” Willemse, Laker adds: “Getting someone of his caliber back is amazing.
“He brings a lot of calmness to the team and brings different aspects with his skillset.”