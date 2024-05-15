The 29-year-old former Stormers tighthead prop played the last of his 14 Tests for South Africa back in 2021 against Argentina in Gqeberha, but has since fell out of favour.

Bulls prop Wilco Louw can’t wait to wear the Green and Gold of the national team again.

But back in South Africa after a stint for Harlequins in England, the Ceres-born kragman is once again in the mix at the Boks’ last alignment camp.

Of actually playing for the national team again, he says: “It remains any rugby player’s dream to play for the Boks and if that moment comes again, it will be a huge privilege to play for them…”

He adds: “If you play good rugby for your union and enjoy it, then the opportunity is there.”