South Africa finished sixth on Sunday, to qualify for the Grand Final of the reimagined SVNS Series in Madrid at the end of May.

Interim head coach Philip Snyman is pleased that the Blitzboks were able to “stop the slide” in Hong Kong as he continues fine-tuning the span for Olympics qualification.

The seventh-placed Blitzboks remain in the top eight on the overall log, and Snyman explains: “It was important for us to stop the slide down the rankings, and I am pleased we could do that.

“We also topped our pool for the first time in a while, which is evidence of the team’s improvement from the North American leg.”

With their tickets to Madrid booked, Snyman wysed that the Singapore series leg from 3 to 5 May will be used to prep for Spain and the repechage tournament for Olympic Games qualification in June.