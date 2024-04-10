The Sharks rate their chances in a rematch with Edinburgh at Kings Park on Saturday, with head coach John Plumtree honger for a second bite at the Scots. Plumtree’s span klapped Zebre 47-3 win in Durban last Sunday to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the Challenge Cup for the first time.

With the Durbanites sukkeling in 13th place on the United Rugby Championship (URC) log, winning the Challenge Cup will book them a spot back in the Champions Cup in 2024/25. They are currently on a three-match run that includes a win over Edinburgh in the URC two weeks ago at home. Plumtree says: “There’s a good opportunity for us [this week].