Stormers CEO Johan le Roux has questioned SA Rugby (Saru)’s revenue model as the sporting body is embroiled in bekgevek with a misluk Jake White and the Bulls.. This after the Bulls boss on Tuesday again slammed Saru for dragging their feet over their flight plans to face Northampton Saints in Saturday’s Champions Cup quarterfinal at Franklin’s Gardens.

White’s span had to travel in eight different groups on Tuesday evening to get to England for their last-eight clash. And speaking before boarding a plane, he said: “You’re talking about a competition where you want to be the best in the world. It doesn’t add up. “I’m not going to stop saying that. If we want to be the best, you have to get it right.”

Jake White, head coach of the Vodacom Bulls during the United Rugby Championships. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix Responding to White’s criticism, Saru stated in a press release: “Saru provided 38 flights for the Bulls squad – 33 in business class and five in economy class. “Saru believes that the flights sourced by Saru for the Bulls [at a cost to Saru of R4 108 449.00] represent the very best outcome it was possible to achieve in the circumstances.” Le Roux, meanwhile, believes that SA rugby's economic model must be adjusted to give franchises a better chance to be competitive, and that investors can’t be expected to simply absorb losses.