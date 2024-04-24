Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden says they must show a bit of attitude when Leinster come to town this weekend. Stunned 27-21 by the Ospreys in their Rugby Championship clash last weekend, Van Heerden is in no mood to be the most welcoming hosts this week.

He tells the Stormers website: "It's absolutely crucial that we bounce back as a team, and as a forward pack this week. We have certain standards that we've set for ourselves and last week we slipped up. It sounds cliché but the only way to get over losing is by winning. "I think the measure of a man is not what he does when he is winning but rather what he does when his back is against the wall, and our backs are against the wall and we have to fight now. And what an opportunity we have against Leinster this weekend." The warning to Leinster is clear; the Stormers are going to rol them if they must.