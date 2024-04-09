The Bulle progressed to the last eight of the European competition for the first time with a 59-19 pak slae of French club Lyon at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Bulls boss Jake White has fired skote at SA Rugby (Saru) about travel logistics related to his span’s Champions Cup quarterfinal clash with Northampton Saints on Saturday.

White’s manne will tackle English Premiership leaders Saints at Franklin’s Gardens, but the match might be the least of the Pretoria side’s kwale.

A Qatar Airways partnership to fly the local franchises between Europe and SA for EPCR matches has continually caused logistical issues for the teams, and speaking after beating Lyon, White wysed: “Last time we went to Leinster, we had to fly on eight different aeroplanes, and I suppose it’s going to be the same…

“And I haven’t got any flight details yet, so either they didn’t think we were going to win or they waited until the last minute to book those flights.