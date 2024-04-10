The Bulls are wary of Northampton Saints’ South African duo Burger Odendaal and Juarno Augustus as they prepare for a “Test match” in England on Saturday. Jake White’s manne travelled on Tuesday evening for their first Champions Cup quarterfinal at Franklin’s Gardens.

English Premiership leaders Northampton beat United Rugby Championship champions Munster in the round of 16 to secure a home playoff against the Bulle. Former Bulls skipper Odendaal and ex-Stormers loose-forward Juarno Augustus, the 2017 U20 World Player of the Year, will front up to their compatriots for Saints. And Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier says: “They are a good side. Usually people think teams in England or Europe kick the ball a lot, but Northampton can run the ball from everywhere.