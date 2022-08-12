Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to return to Manchester United’s starting lineup for Saturday night’s Premier League trip to Brentford at 6.30pm. Benched for their first match of the season against Brighton after joining his team late for pre-season, coach Erik Ten Hag admitted after the 2-1 defeat that perhaps he had made a mistake by leaving the 37—year-old on the wood.

Ten Hag said after the defeat: “It is clear to see the second half we were better in midfield with [Christian] Eriksen down and Ronaldo up. READY: Erikson “We created and [Marcus] Rashford had two good chances, it is a shame we did not score… “Cristiano Ronaldo is now 10 days in team training, too short for 90 minutes. That is the reason we didn’t start him.”

Ronaldo, though, pushed hard for a starting spot at training this week, beating his younger teammates in sprints and also posted a picture of him sprinting on social media, writing: “Hard work always pays off.” Increasing the intensity at Carrington 📍#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 10, 2022 While all eyes will be on whether Ronaldo starts and if he can turn around United’s bad start, it will also be a big match for Eriksen, who returns to Brentford where he spent some time on loan last season. Having left for United at the start of the season, Brentford brought in a new Dane, Mikkel Damsgaard, from Sampdoria this week.

So while it’s a return to the Gtech Community Stadium for Eriksen, it will be the unveiling of Damsgaard. And with Brighton having shocked United last week, Brentford’s Bees will also be smelling blood. ℹ Early team news for #BREMUN.#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 11, 2022 Premier League weekend fixtures Saturady: Aston Villa v Everton (1.30pm), Arsenal v Leicester, Brighton v Newcastle, Southampton v Leeds, Wolves v Fulham, Man City v Bournemouth (all 4pm).