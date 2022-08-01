Rilee Rossouw says his second shot in the Proteas jumper is not a free ride, and he intends on making the most of it.
Rossouw, 32, returned to the national team after six years out, following a Kolpak stint in England.
He returned in the first of three T20Is against England and only managed to score four runs in the 41-run defeat.
But Rossouw announced his return in style by smashing an unbeaten 96 runs off 55 balls to help SA to a 58-run win to set up last night’s series decider.
Of his return to the national team, Rossouw says: “I am grateful for where I am right now. To put in a performance like that for your country is really special for me – very emotional, and very proud.
“I don’t see it as a free shot. I’ve got six years of experience around the world, playing in different competitions. I do feel like I’m a much better player than I once was. I’ve put in some really good performances and the management has backed me and selected me.”