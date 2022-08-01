Rilee Rossouw says his second shot in the Proteas jumper is not a free ride, and he intends on making the most of it. Rossouw, 32, returned to the national team after six years out, following a Kolpak stint in England.

He returned in the first of three T20Is against England and only managed to score four runs in the 41-run defeat. But Rossouw announced his return in style by smashing an unbeaten 96 runs off 55 balls to help SA to a 58-run win to set up last night’s series decider. Of his return to the national team, Rossouw says: “I am grateful for where I am right now. To put in a performance like that for your country is really special for me – very emotional, and very proud.