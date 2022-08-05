Reeza Hendricks is chasing T20I history when the Proteas face Ireland in their second match in Bristol on Friday at 7.30pm. With four T20I fifties in a row, the Proteas opener, who won the Man of the Series award in the 2-1 series win over England recently, equalled the world record set by Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum when he smashed 74 runs off 53 balls as SA klapped Ireland by 21 runs in the first T20 on Wednesday.

With scores of 57, 53, 70 and 74 in his last four innings, Hendricks now has a chance to make the record his own on Friday night.



Of equalling Gayle and McCullum, Hendricks says: "I didn't know [of that record] before - those are some big names to rub shoulders with. They achieved a lot in their T20 careers - to be mentioned in the same group as them means a lot." Of what led to his improved strike rate and form, Hendricks says: "A lot of work has gone into it. "We've seen how the game has evolved, so it was a mindset shift as well.