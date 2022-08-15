Liverpool yster James Milner called on his teammates to step up as they look for their first win of the season in tonight’s 9pm Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Reds run out at Anfield after a 2-2 draw at newly-promoted Fulham last week.

And 36-year-old Milner demanded his manne must bring their A-game if they want to kickstart an expected title challenge. Determined to produce a formidable response at Anfield on Monday 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 13, 2022 He says: “It will be a very tough game, but Anfield under the lights, first home game of the seasonIt’s important we get a win. “But hopefully there’s that special atmosphere at Anfield and that’ll hopefully help us bounce back from the disappointment of the first game of the season and kick into life.”