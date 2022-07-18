Facing Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly in Singapore at 2.35pm today, Klopp says it won’t be a two-horse race between his team and Manchester City when the league kicks off next month.

He tells ESPN: “We are not that far ahead. That’s always a misunderstanding of the points tally of last season.

“We played Chelsea - I don’t know how many points more we had, I really don’t - but we played them four times and we didn't win one game against them. It’s not because we are bad that day - no, we were really good in those games - but over 90 minutes each time, before the penalties [in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals], we never won, so Chelsea are incredibly strong."

He adds: “You have to look at Tottenham, and what they are doing at the moment. They didn’t get worse this year. Arsenal are still there, Man United with a new start, all these kind of things.”