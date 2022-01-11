Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp revealed a klomp “false positive” Covid test results caused the postponement of last week’s League Cup semifinal first leg at Arsenal.

A coronavirus outbreak at the Reds’ Kirkby training centre, which forced Klopp, his assistant Pep Ljinders and vrag players into isolation, means the meeting with the Gunners will take place this Thursday at Anfield and return seven days later at the Emirates.

Klopp says: “We had last week a proper outbreak and it showed up that we had a lot of false positives but the rules are like they are so all these players who are false positives couldn't play.

“The only real positive came from Trent Alexander-Arnold and all the rest were false positives.”

Klopp also rubbished reports that midfielder Thiago Alcantara is out for the rest of the season.

He explains: “It is something around the hip, that is the situation and it needs time now.

“He didn’t train this week but we expect him to be back to do rehab stuff from tomorrow on and then we will see.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool were drawn to face Cardiff in the FA Cup fourth round after beating Shrewsbury 4-1.

FA CUP FOURTH ROUND DRAW

C. Palace v Hartlepool, Bournemouth v Boreham Wood, Huddersfield v Barnsley, Peterborough v QPR, Cambridge Utd v Luton Town, Southampton vs Coventry, Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle, Everton v Brentford, Kidderminster v West Ham, Man United/Aston Villa v Middlesbrough, Tottenham v Brighton, Liverpool v Cardiff, Stoke v Wigan,

Nottingham Forest v Leicester, Man City v Fulham, Wolves v Norwich.

