Proteas big hitter David Miller says twee dae in die Maldives and he’s ready to go, as they gear up for the five-match T20I series against India. Back in India after winning the India Premier League with the Gujarat Titans at the end last month, Miller is in fine form heading into the start of the series in New Delhi tomorrow, having finished the tournament as the sixth-highest run-scorer with 481 in 16 innings at an average of 68.71.

With the final being played on May 29, there was hardly time to rest for the most-capped Proteas player in the squad with 95 caps. REFRESH: David Miller in the Maldives Maar daai is nothing that can’t be fixed with two days in the Maldives. Miller explains: “It’s been quite challenging, the two months in the IPL has been busy. But I;ve been working really hard the last few years on the physical side of things, so I’m fresh to go. I had a two-day break in Maldives which was good for the mind, so I’m feeling good.”