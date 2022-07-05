Argentina ace Paulo Dybala, a free agent since being released by Juventus last month, and Serge Gnabry, who is in the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich, are being targeted by both Manchester clubs and Arsenal.

Dybala was on the radar of Manchester United, the Gunners and Tottenham last month, but his huge £220 000-a-week wages put them off at the time.

🚨 Understand that Paulo Dybala's move to Inter is 95% done.



There's been interest from Milan, but Inter very much the frontrunners all along. https://t.co/3KgsyTOAzD



Story with @GraemeBailey and for @90min_Football ✍️ — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) July 5, 2022

But with clubs still chasing elite-level strikers, 28-year-old Dybala still fits the bill.

Gnabry, meanwhile, has been linked to former club Arsenal, United and champions City.