Premier League giants are going gaga for Europe’s wantaway top guns.
Argentina ace Paulo Dybala, a free agent since being released by Juventus last month, and Serge Gnabry, who is in the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich, are being targeted by both Manchester clubs and Arsenal.
Dybala was on the radar of Manchester United, the Gunners and Tottenham last month, but his huge £220 000-a-week wages put them off at the time.
🚨 Understand that Paulo Dybala's move to Inter is 95% done.— Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) July 5, 2022
There's been interest from Milan, but Inter very much the frontrunners all along. https://t.co/3KgsyTOAzD
Story with @GraemeBailey and for @90min_Football ✍️
But with clubs still chasing elite-level strikers, 28-year-old Dybala still fits the bill.
Gnabry, meanwhile, has been linked to former club Arsenal, United and champions City.
The Gunners and City are both keen on a wide attacker with Leeds wing Raphinha out of reach at the moment for the Londoners and the Premier League champions ready to offload Raheem Sterling to Chelsea.
Understand Arsenal are not working to sign Serge Gnabry. He’s not in the list, as things stand - Arsenal are now focused on different targets. ⚪️🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2022
Gnabry has FC Bayern new contract proposal still available - no decision made yet on player side. pic.twitter.com/TYSVCjsB4D
Bayern are said to be ready to accept £35m 26-year-old Germany ace Gnabry.