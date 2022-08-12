Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly is reg for his first taste of London derby action against Spurs on Sunday. Super Sunday’s 5.30pm kickoff could give an early indication how well equipped Antonio Conte’s revamped Tottenham and Koulibaly’s Blues are to challenge big boys Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race.

Both spanne got off to winning starts last week, with Koulibaly helping the Blues keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 victory over Everton. HUGE THREAT: Ace Harry Kane, left Spurs, on the other hand, could count on their vuurwarm attack to come from behind to beat Southampton 4-1. And star Senegal centreback Koulibaly is relishing the kans to test himself against Spurs ace Harry Kane, who is yet to open his account this season.

Koulibaly says: “‘It’s a big game at home, a London derby and we know it will be a tough game. LINKED TO BOTH: Aubameyang “Tottenham are a very good team with a lot of good players, we will work hard to be ready for Sunday to try and win the game. “We know it’s going to be difficult, but we’ll be ready!”