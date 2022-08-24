The Blues have reportedly agreed to pay £22m bid for the 33-year-old Gabon hitman and have also agreed personal terms for the former Arsenal captain.

Chelsea are on the verge of signing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

Having netted 79 goals in just 95 games under Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel during their time at Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang could be back in London in time for this weekend’s match against Leicester City.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains Chelsea's top target - they know Barcelona need to sell in order to register Jules Kounde.



Aubameyang is not the last man Tuchel wants to add to his squad before the transfer window shuts next Thursday, with the Blues apparently also willing to fork out after £60m for Everton forward Anthony Gordon, 21.

The west Londoners had a bid rejected last week, but are believed to have tabled an improved offer, with the Blues believing a guaranteed £50m initial payment plus a promised £10m in add-ons will convince the Toffees to sell.