Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says scores of meisies from all over Cape Town now want to be cricketers, thanks to the gevaarlike performance of the Proteas at the Women’s T20 World Cup. The national women’s cricket team fell short by just 19 runs as they clashed with Australia in the final at a packed Newlands Stadium on Sunday.

The Proteas were hosted by Hill-Lewis at the historic Cape Town City Hall yesterday to thank them for their kwaai performance. JOY: Suné Luus with Geordin Hill-Lewis. He said the Proteas should be proud of their achievement against one of the best and most well-funded teams in the world. “Australia is a country that puts billions into their professional sports, men and women,” Hill-Lewis said.

“Ladies like Shabnim Ismail who comes from Cravenby are now our star bowler, and many others [in the team]. “The message to every young person is that previously you could never have a career as a female sportsperson but now you can be a world professional.” On behalf of the mense from Cape Town, the mayor also presented a plaque to the team to thank them for their contribution to the sport.

PRIDE: The Proteas Women’s national team at the City Hall. Captain Suné Luus told the Daily Voice she couldn’t have been more proud of her team. “I think they have done the country proud and as a leader, I couldn't ask for a better team,” she added. “The experience was next level, I don’t think you get a home World Cup very often, so it was the best experience ever, and the best days of our lives.”

She said that although SA may not have won the T20 World Cup, it sure feels like it after the team’s visit to City Hall. “It felt like we won the World Cup with all the love and support that we have been getting, it’s awesome being here and meeting the mayor and having him hosting us.” AMPER: Team fell short in final.. Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Fast bowler Ismail, who was one of the standout players throughout the tournament, said it was amazing playing on home soil.

“For the past 16 years that I have been playing for my country, this was one of the best atmospheres that I have ever played at in Cape Town.” Ismail also became the women’s T20 World Cup’s leading wicket-taker, after she claimed two consecutive wickets in the final over on Sunday. Fan Emihle Nchukana, 20, said women’s cricket in the country is now truly developing.