Rain washed out the third and final ODI between South Africa and England at Headingley on Sunday night, with the series ending in a 1-1 draw. It was the visitors that would have kicked themselves for the result, having slipped up big time in the second match after having England reeling.

South Africa won the first ODI in Durham last week by 62 runs. BITTER PILL: Keshav Maharaj, right Then, they had England in all sorts of trouble in the second match at Old Trafford on Friday. With England on 72/5 and the match reduced to 29 overs, South Africa allowed their hosts’ lower order to klap them for a grand total of 201.

To complete the embarrassment, they were bowled out for only 83 runs - three of the top five (Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram all getting ducks.) ❌ MATCH ABANDONED



Persistent rain has forced the game to be called off after 27.4 overs.



The ODI series ends in a tie 🏏#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/dl6rwTmK8J — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 24, 2022 They lost by 118 runs and had it all to play for on Sunday. Captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss at Headingley and South Africa decided to bat first. Opener Quinton de Kock got them off to a good start, scoring 92 unbeaten runs off 76 balls to help SA to 159/2 in 27.4 overs before the match was abandoned because of rain.