The Red Devils finished a disastrous sixth in the Premier League last season and will miss out on Champions League football next term, meaning Ronaldo can’t add to his record 140 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is paaping over Manchester United’s lack of signings, according to reports in Spain.

While the 37-year-old has said he is looking forward to working with new coach Erik Ten Hag in the final 12 months of this Old Trafford deal, Spanish newspaper AS claims he is becoming frustrated.

With no major transfer activity since Ten Hag’s arrival last month, and Prem champions Manchester City announcing Erling Haaland and Liverpool splashing out on Darwin Nunez, Ronaldo is doubting United’s planne.

And according to AS, the Red Devils’ moves in the market until transfer deadline at the end of August will determine Ronaldo’s future, as they look to bring in Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Ajax duo Lisandro Martinez and Antony.