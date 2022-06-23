Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber wants all his Springboks in one kraal and therefore would like nothing more than the verlore bokkies to come back home. Nienaber currently has 18 players of his 43-man squad plying their trade abroad.

And with the span being scattered all over the world from Japan to France and England, Nienaber says it would have been easier if they were all based in South Africa. Two players - Deon Fourie and Marcell Coetzee - have come back from overseas stints to perform for the Stormers and the Bulls respectively to earn call-ups to the squad. 🏉 The Springboks are back in full swing with 1️⃣3️⃣ players bolstering their squad this week and alignment is key for coach Jacques Nienaber ‼️ 🗞 here: https://t.co/6CQoYCSBbA — Springboks (@Springboks) June 21, 2022 Asked if he’d like almal under one roof, Nienaber says: “It’s good if players decide to come back from abroad. It’s nice to have them in our environment where we can look at them from a management and welfare point of view.