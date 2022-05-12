New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has called a special general meeting in Auckland on June 2 to allow member unions to vote on a private equity investment from US firm Silver Lake, the last step in the approval process for the groundbreaking deal.
The deal, which values NZR’s commercial assets at NZ$3.5 billion ($2.21 billion), would see Silver Lake take 5.71-8.58 percent of a new commercial entity following an additional co-investment offered to New Zealand institutions later in the year.
The 26 provincial unions will receive less cash compared to Silver Lake’s previous offer of NZ$387.5 m for a 12.5 percent stake a year ago, which was rejected by the players union.
The path was cleared for the revamped deal to go through when NZR struck a deal with the players in February.
The deal, though, remains controversial, with some New Zealanders resistant to the idea of any level of foreign ownership of the famous All Blacks brand.