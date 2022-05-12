New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has called a special general meeting in Auckland on June 2 to allow member unions to vote on a private equity investment from US firm Silver Lake, the last step in the approval process for the groundbreaking deal.

The deal, which values NZR’s commercial assets at NZ$3.5 billion ($2.21 billion), would see Silver Lake take 5.71-8.58 percent of a new commercial entity following an additional co-investment offered to New Zealand institutions later in the year.