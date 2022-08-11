After losing the first Rugby Championship match of the season 26-10 to the Springboks at the Mbombela Stadium last weekend, the All Blacks have copped even more criticism after coming to South African on the back of a 2-1 home series defeat to Ireland.

The All Blacks are looking to play their critics’ bekke stil against South Africa at Ellis Park on Saturday.

With coach Ian Foster’s job believed to be on the line in Saturday’s second Test, captain Sam Cane says they expect a hostile environment in Johannesburg.

MOTIVATION: Richie Mo’Unga

Cane says: “It’s a hostile environment, but we quite like playing in places like this because it tests you… it is a massive challenge.”

Flyhalf Richie Mo’Unga agrees with his captain that they have some silencing to do, saying: “We really see the opportunity being, at the end of this year after we play England, looking back on the journey we’ve been on and how cool was it to see what we’ve turned around, to have a lot of people say things that they have said about our team, pushing us as All Blacks and just really to prove them wrong.