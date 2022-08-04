New Stellenbosch defender Vusi Sibiya is not hanging slange and is targeting a challenge for the PSL tittle this season. The 28-year-old joined coach Steve Barker’s heavily-revamped squad last month, with the Bafana Bafana centreback recruited alongside former Borussia Dortmund stopper Lasse Sobiech, leftback Fawaaz Basadien, winger William Lituka, midfielder Nhlanhla Mgaga and striker Sinethemba Mngomezulu.

The former Baroka man says: ''Considering what i've seen, we can challenge for a trophy and the league, possibly.'' He adds of his fellow new: ''We have settled in and gelling nicely. We have a great understanding. The centrebacks are all experienced''

With Stellies kicking off their campaign away from home against Marumo Gallants on Saturday, Barker believes his manne are ready to hit the ground running. He adds: ''Obviously, there were a lot of new arrivals to the squad, but they all joined early before pre-season started, so they've all lifted in nicely and will add great value. ''The likes of Vusi Sibiya and Lasse Sobiech have have a lot of experience.