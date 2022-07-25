Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel questioned his team’s readiness for the new season after they were smashed 4-0 by Arsenal in Orlando on Saturday. The Gunners ran riot in the friendly, which ended a swak pre-season tour for the Blues, who lost two out of three games.

Mikel Arteta’s manne were in total control at the break after superb first-half finishes from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard, before a Bukayo Saka tap-in and Albert Sambi Lokonga’s neat header completed the rout. TOP GUNNER: Ace Gabriel Jesus With only a trip to Serie A club Udinese this Friday to prepare his side for their Premier League opener against Everton on August 6, Tuchel revealed he is paaping after his manne failed to lay a glove on Arsenal. The German says: “I am far from relaxed. We deserved to lose which is fair enough because we were simply not good enough.

“We were simply not competitive. “The worrying part is the level of commitment, physically and mentally…it was far higher for Arsenal than us.” Following a takeover led by Todd Boehly, Chelsea have brought in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly but Tuchel added the team’s pre-season results had proven him right about the need for more additions to the squad.

And Tuchel adds: “We got sanctioned and players left us, we know that some players are trying to leave us, and this is where it is. “We’ve got two quality players – that is no doubt – but we are not competitive like this.” Meanwhile, Arsenal’s new Brazilian striker Jesus scored his fourth pre-season goal but was withdrawn from the match after picking up an injury.