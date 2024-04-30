Thato Mokeke could well turn out to be the missing piece of the puzzle that makes Cape Town Spurs’ PSL survival bid prentjie vol. Mokeke, 33, signed for coach Ernst Middendorp’s manne earlier this month after leaving Cape Town rivals City in February.

He then made his debut for the Urban Warriors in their 1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United two weeks ago, before starring in the battle of the basement dwellers when they beat 15th-placed Richards Bay at Athlone Stadium at the weekend. That match gave Spurs a fighting chance at remaining in the top flight and left them five points behind the Natal Rich Boys with five matches to play. Hopeful: Ernst Middendorp. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix With 16th place - Spurs’ current position - automatically relegated to the NFD and 15th earning a spot in the promotion/relegation playoffs at the end of the season, Spurs continue their fight for survival against Polokwane City at Athlone Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.

And it’s in this clash that Middendorp wants to see more of the same from Mokeke. He tells SuperSport after his performance in the win over Richards Bay: “For me the Man of the Match over 98 minutes was Thato Mokeke. It’s an unbelievable asset we got. Already last week and [now], it’s fantastic in the way he contributed - guiding, leading, even as a captain [against Richards Bay].” He adds of their recent struggles and the relegation battle: “What we can do is sort out our own games - we have a home game against Polokwane. At the same time Richards Bay are playing a derby in Durban, so let’s see what happens. As long as we have this script everyone is following, that is crucial…

“The individual ambitions were a bit of a problem over the last four or five weeks and now the collective ambition is first... we can only work hard and be successful if we are all on the same page.” Other PSL fixture Tonight: Richards Bay v AmaZulu (7.30pm)